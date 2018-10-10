ORLANDO, Fla. - A Frontier flight out of Orlando International Airport to Cleveland was delayed on Tuesday night after a woman boarded a plane with a squirrel that she says is her emotional support animal.

According to the airline, the woman noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal, but she did not indicate it was a squirrel.

"Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane," Frontier Airlines said in a statement to News 6.

The airline said the woman refused to get off the flight, so airline workers called Orlando police.

Officers had all passengers get off the plane so they could "deal with the passenger," the airlines said.

Police escorted the woman off the plane and took her to the main terminal.

It's not known if she will face any charges at this time.

Here's the full Frontier Airlines statement:

“On flight 1612 from Orlando to Cleveland this evening, a passenger boarded the aircraft with a squirrel saying it was an emotional support animal. The passenger noted in their reservation that they were bringing an emotional support animal but it was not indicated that it was a squirrel. Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane. When she refused to deplane Orlando Police were called and requested that everyone be deplaned so they could deal with the passenger. Police eventually escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took her to the main terminal.”



