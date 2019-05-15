Trending

Snapchat's new gender-swapping filter is hilarious

Anyone else look like their mom or dad with the new filter?

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

The people at Snapchat took their popular filters to the next level last week when they introduced a new gender-swapping filter and Snapchat users cannot get enough of it. 

Just like any other Snapchat filter, your face can be transformed into a feminine woman with rosie cheeks and sparkly eyes, or a rugged man with perfect five o'clock shadow and a strong jawline. 

If you use Snapchat then you might have noticed some friends playing around with the app and laughing about how crazy they look, while others have been posting their transformations on Twitter and realizing that they look exactly like their siblings. 

 

 

 

Not only are people having a great time seeing what they'd look like as the opposite gender, but some people are even posting their "new" photos on Tinder, bringing "catfishing" to a whole new level.  

 

Even Miley Cyrus used the new filter and came to the conclusion that she looks like the missing Jonas Brother.  

 

There is even a filter that makes you look like a baby, which of course, is equal parts adorable and terrifying all at the same time.  

 

 

Happy snapping, y'all!  

Graham Media Group 2019