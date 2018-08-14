Brevard County debates spending tourist tax dollars to help Indian River Lagoon

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard commissioners are debating how much of $14 million in tourist tax money the county will spend on projects intending to improve the health of the Indian River Lagoon.

The proposed Lagoon Life plan spends $1 million of $14 million available from newly approved state legislation.

Commissioner John Tobia fears the rest of the money could be spent on other projects not helping the lagoon.

"I'll be voting for it because it's better than nothing," Tobia said. "I think it's very difficult for voters that see us laying down millions of dollars of Astro Turf and a few miles away see fish float to the top," he said.

In a report card released last week backed by 21 years of science, researchers with the Marine Resources Council said the lagoon's health is probably the worst it's ever been.

The MRC is asking for up to $300,000 from donors to help make another report card next year.

Tuesday night's proposal reads all tourism projects must demonstrate a benefit to the lagoon's health.

"I don't think we needed to see a report card. I think all you have to do is look out on the lagoon and you can see it's failing," Tobia said.

Commissioners could change the proposal to put a higher number of dollars toward the county's most valuable natural resource.

