DeSantis commits $2.5 billion to restore Everglades, fight blue-green algae

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday that will enable the state to spend $2.5 billion to address Florida's dirty waterways, including the Everglades.

The executive order comes after Florida faced one of its worst years with toxic algae and red tide on both coasts.

During his campaign for governor, DeSantis earned the endorsement of the Everglades Trust, which cited his refusal to take money from sugar companies operating around Lake Okeechobee. Many critics blame the sugar industry for the toxic algae being directed into Florida's waterways from the lake water releases.

"Our water and natural resources are the foundation of our economy and our way of life in Florida," DeSantis said. "The protection of water resources is one of the most pressing issues facing our state. That’s why today I'm taking immediate action to combat the threats which have devastated our local economies and threatened the health of our communities."

Executive Order 19-12, known as Achieving More Now For Florida’s Environment, will help establish a task force to reduce the impacts of blue-green algae over the next five years.

The order allocates $2.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources, which is a $1 billion increase in spending from the previous four years.

According to a news release, it's the highest level of funding for restoration efforts in the state's history.

The Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency will be established under the executive order, which will oversee research and analysis to make sure all state agency actions are in line with environmental priorities. That new department will be overseen by a chief science officer who will coordinate and prioritize research, "to ensure alignment with current and emerging environmental concerns most pressing to Floridians," according a new release.

DeSantis also directed the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to help coastal communities prepare for sea level rise.

The executive order also instructs the DEP to take necessary actions to fight any off-shore drilling on Florida's coasts.

