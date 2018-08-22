Satellite High water re-test differs little from first test

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - Laboratory results have been released in the re-testing of water samples at Satellite High School in the wake of cancer-causing chemicals found in groundwater samples in the area, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Three areas of the school were sampled. The analytical results from Aug. 3 indicated that perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA) was the only compound detected in any of the three water samples in results released Wednesday by Universal Engineering Sciences Inc.

Of the re-test results, the highest level was 13 parts per trillion, just one part per trillion higher than the initial test.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency doesn't have a maximum contaminant level for PFBA in drinking water but some states have created guidance levels.

Minnesota, for example, has a guidance value of 7 parts per billion in drinking water, which would be 7,000 parts per trillion. Brevard's results were well below that level.

The test results indicated that no perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) or perfluorooctane sulfanate (PFOS) compounds were above the method detection limits within any of the analyzed water samples, just like in the initial results.

Satellite Beach does not use groundwater for drinking.

The results showed little difference from the previous tests conducted by Pace Analytical Services.

The first tests were conducted on July 10, after fears that several residents who had attended Satellite High had succumbed to cancer, but the Brevard County School Board requested two additional samples from Satellite High be analyzed as well.

Sample SH-1 was collected from the drinking water fountain situated closest to the main entrance to the building, SH-2 was collected from a sink in the school cafeteria and SH-3 was collected from the drinking water fountain situated furthest from the main entrance of the building.

