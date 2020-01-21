What’s that smoke? Haze from controlled burns in Orange County blankets Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three controlled burns sent thick smoke across Central Florida Tuesday afternoon prompting multiple 911 calls from concerned residents.

Officials with the Orange County Fire Rescue said three controlled burns in Orange County were the cause of the haze.

The thick smoke could be seen over Downtown Orlando around 2 p.m. and sightings were reported across Central Florida. Smoke blanketed areas in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties, according to reports.

“911 operators are receiving multiple calls with reports of smoke in the area,” Orange County Fire Rescue said in a tweet. “There are 3 large controlled burns taking place in Orange County today. Windy conditions are moving the smoke across the county."

Florida Forest Service officials in Orlando said there is a controlled burn near Lake Apopka and, according to Orange County Fire Rescue, two other burns were happening near State Road 520 and 528 and SR 528 and Dallas Boulevard.

A haze caused by controlled burns covers downtown Orlando on Jan. 22, 2020. (WKMG 2020)

Also on Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Fire Rescue crews responded to a grass fire in Melbourne Beach reportedly caused by fireworks. The fire near 715 Old Florida Trail was knocked down and did not threaten any homes or buildings.

Earlier in the day, Brevard County Fire Rescue Titusville Fire and Florida Forest Service responded to a brush fire off Fawn Lake Boulevard in Mims. The four-acre fire was knocked down.

