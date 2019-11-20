53ºF

Coolest start of season gives way to very nice day in Central Florida

Orlando to see high in mid-70s

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday marked the coolest start of the season in Central Florida, with temperatures hovering near the upper 30s in the Ocala area.

Most of Central Florida dipped into the 40s and 50s, but highs will climb into the mid-70s for most of the region by the afternoon.

There’s no chance of rain in the area until Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s Thursday, with upper 70s expected Friday and Saturday.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 78. The record high is 87, set in 1988.

Tracking the tropics

Tropical Storm Sebastien has strengthened in the Atlantic but is expected to stay over open waters.

The storm is centered about 235 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving northwest near 8 mph.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday were 50 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said some slight strengthening is possible over the next 48 hours, but Sebastien is expected to be absorbed by a cold front in a few days.

“This is a fish storm,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It won’t have an impact on Florida.”

