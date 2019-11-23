Orlando, Fla- – Buckle up! Temperatures will go from warm to cool to warm again over the next seven days. Sunshine will be out to start Saturday, but clouds will go on the increase by the afternoon. Rain chances increase late Saturday night as a cold front approaches. The best chance of rain will be overnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon.

Beach forecast:

It will be much better at the beach and on the boat Saturday. Still use caution, but it will be far less dangerous than last weekend.

Tropical update:

Sebastien is still out there in the middle of the Atlantic, but poses no threat to land. No further development is expected over the next 5 days. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.