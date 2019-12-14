Possible tornado knocks out power, shatters windows in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Parts of Flagler County are seeing damage left behind after strong storms and a possible tornado moved through Central Florida.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office officials said Saturday morning’s storms left damage in the areas of Flagler Beach, Seminole Woods and Bullow Creek.

Downed power lines, broken windows and damaged patio furniture were among the issues seen after heavy rain and gusty winds swept through the area, officials said. A tornado warning was in effect for Flagler County Saturday morning, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed whether a tornado touched down.

A tornado touched down with damage Old Haw Creek/304, Old Dixie/US1, southeast Seminole Woods, Bullow Woods Circle and Gamble Roger's. Be careful of power lines and debris! — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) December 14, 2019

It’s unclear if NWS officials will be in the area Saturday to survey the damage.

As of 7:30 a.m., Florida Power and Light crews were in the area working to restore power.

Deputies said no injuries or deaths have been reported.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Central Florida until 11 a.m.

