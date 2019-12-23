Rain to linger after cold front moves through

ORLANDO, Fla. – Moisture ahead of a cold front will continue to move into Central Florida. That will keep our atmosphere primed for more rain and even some stormy weather as the system passes us by. Here’s the break down:

Sunday night will be cloudy in the mid-60s. Showers will continue and a few thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could turn strong to severe, with the biggest impacts being the heavy rain and gusty winds.

Clouds and rain.

The timing starts around 3 a.m. over western areas and progresses east, impacting the Orlando metro area between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The coast will be impacted from roughly 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday morning, with the strongest potential over Brevard County, where the coast has a marginal risk for some severe weather. Keep in mind, if the front speeds up or slows down, it could change the timing.

Clouds and rain.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall are expected, but isolated storms could add up quickly and exceed that range. Areas to the north are expected to get the heaviest rainfall accumulations.

Severe weather threat.

Moisture behind the front will linger Monday. This will allow for another band of showers and thunderstorms to roll through during the commute home Monday evening.

Boating and beach conditions remain hazardous through Monday. Highs will stay in the upper 60s.

Severe weather threats.

Don’t worry -- everything will shape up for Christmas. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, along with highs on Christmas Eve in the upper 60s. Christmas Day will be in the upper 70s, even getting close to 80 degrees in some areas.