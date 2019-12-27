Cooler temps to follow wet weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some showers will keep Central Florida damp Friday, but some changes are coming to the forecast in the days ahead.

Friday got off to a mostly dry start, with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moisture over the Bahamas will begin making its way toward Central Florida Friday, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

“Rounds of rain are expected to quickly slide in off the Atlantic periodically through the next few days, so expect rain chances today and into your last weekend of the year to increase to 40-50%," Campos said.

Highs will also run higher than normal, with temperatures maxing out in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees.

Along with the threat for rain Friday, expect the breeze to roughen up the surf a bit along Central Florida’s beaches.

“Red flags will be flying at lifeguard stations this afternoon due to the high risk of rip currents,” Campos said. “Boaters will also not have a great day on the waters, with seas at 4-7 feet and a moderate chop with rain possible.”

As we close out 2019, a weak front is expected to clear Central Florida, bringing back slightly cooler and drier weather in time to ring in the new year.