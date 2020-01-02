Weather whiplash: We’re going from flip-flops to winter gear

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday will be a sparkling day in Central Florida, with Orlando reaching a high near 80 under sunny skies.

And if you like the warm weather, Friday will top off in the mid-80s, with a 20% chance of rain.

After a front pushes through the region over the weekend, however, much cooler air will flow into Central Florida.

“By Saturday morning, we will be pinpointing the arrival of our next cold front,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Ahead of the system, rain chances will jump up to 70%, with a mention of a few isolated thunderstorms.”

Saturday’s high will top off near 73 in Orlando, and then it gets very chilly.

“Most of Central Florida can expect to wake up in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning, with highs struggling to reach the 60-degree mark,” Campos said.

Next week will feature highs in the 60s and 70s, with slim rain chances.