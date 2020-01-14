Thick fog to start, then record heat possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a foggy start in Central Florida, another round or record heat is likely in some areas.

Orlando is expected to reach 85 degrees Tuesday, 1 degree shy of the record set in 1972. The average high on this date is 71.

Daytona Beach, meanwhile, could reach 83, which would tie its record, also set in 1972.

On Monday, Sanford set a new record by reaching 84 degrees. That tops the 1993 record of 83.

“Because we will continue to have a south and east component of winds, we will have a chance for a couple of showers Tuesday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The coverage will be minimal at 20%."

Expect highs in the 80s through Thursday.

“By Friday, we will see a 20% chance of rain, with a high in the upper 70s,” Bridges said.

Expect a high in the upper 70s Saturday, with rain chances at 20%.