Bundle up: Coldest air of season grips Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember when we were dealing with record highs? That was so last week.

The coldest air of the season is headed to Central Florida.

Temperatures started off Monday in the 40s and 50s for most of the region.

Orlando will reach a high near 63 degrees under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 71.

Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s in Central Florida, with highs Tuesday topping off in the upper 50s.

“The coldest air of the season comes Wednesday morning as most of Central Florida will be in the 30s,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect temperatures below freezing in northern counties, including Marion. Orlando will dip into the mid-30s.”

Wednesday’s high will be near 60.

The 70s return Thursday through Saturday, with slim rain chances.