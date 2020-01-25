Pleasant Saturday, dangerous day at the beaches

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Behind a cold front from Friday night, temperatures cool back to where they should be for late January. High temperatures Saturday, under mainly sunny skies, top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Extra high, thin clouds move in Sunday helping to keep temperatures in the 60s for much of the region. All of the weekend is expected to be dry.

Rain chances increase Monday, especially for areas south of the Orlando metro. Rain chances spike for everyone as we head into next weekend.

Beach forecast:

The high surf of the past week has forced dangerous marine life on the beaches. Be on the lookout if you’re heading to the beach today as the purple flags will be flying for that hazard. The ocean itself will present a very high rip current risk and hazardous boating conditions.