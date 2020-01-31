Weekend weather won’t be super, but not bad either

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s Friday in the Orlando area, but a front will bring rain and cooler weather to the region.

Orlando will reach a high near 78 degrees. The record high on this date is 86, set in 1932.

“We will pinpoint a front that brings rain chances our way,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect a 20% coverage through the afternoon on Friday, but a 50% chance for rain Friday night and a 60% coverage Saturday.”

The rain is expected to clear the Orlando area Saturday afternoon but will linger into Brevard County into the evening.

Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and the mid-60s Sunday.

Highs will be in the 70s to start next workweek.

Look at where we will see rain at 8 tonight! Have your rain gear. pic.twitter.com/In9rl9b9HN — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 31, 2020

