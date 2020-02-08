Chilly start, pleasant afternoon before spring-like warmth returns

ORLANDO, Fla- – After a chilly, and for some frosty start to Saturday, sunshine will help temperatures rebound back to around 70. The wind will be much lighter out of the north bringing a nice window-opening breeze to Central Florida.

A big warming trend begins Sunday afternoon with highs jumping into the upper 70s. The mid 80s return Monday and stay with us for the entire work week. Most of the week ahead appears dry at this point.

Beach and Boating:

The rip current risk is low at most east coast beaches. Make sure you are paying attention and swimming near a life guard. Seas are running at about 2-3 feet if you’re planning on taking the boat out Saturday. Seas will increase to 3-4 feet Sunday.