Look up! Full Snow Moon tonight

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The second full moon of winter will shine bright this weekend. Just after 2 a.m. eastern time, the Snow Moon will be at its fullest. February’s full moon gets its name from the heavy snow that usually comes with the month.

Skies will be clear over Central Florida for viewing Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will be cool so plan accordingly! The full moon in March will be a supermoon, meaning it will appear even brighter due to its closer proximity to earth.

