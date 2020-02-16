60ºF

Daytona 500 forecast: Showers could sneak in by the checkered flag

Temperatures around 80 degrees for start of the race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Chase Elliott (9) lead the field to start the first of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Chase Elliott (9) lead the field to start the first of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Most of race day Sunday will be dry with a relatively light wind. A stray shower could sneak on land early Sunday, but most of the rain for the first half of Sunday stays out at sea.

Highs at the speedway top out around 80 degrees.

Late in the race shower chances start to increase. The highest rain chances don’t arrive in Daytona until after the race, but if the race is under caution at any point, we’ll get into those higher rain chances.

