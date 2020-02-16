Daytona 500 forecast: Showers could sneak in by the checkered flag

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Most of race day Sunday will be dry with a relatively light wind. A stray shower could sneak on land early Sunday, but most of the rain for the first half of Sunday stays out at sea.

Future Radar

Highs at the speedway top out around 80 degrees.

Daytona 500

Late in the race shower chances start to increase. The highest rain chances don’t arrive in Daytona until after the race, but if the race is under caution at any point, we’ll get into those higher rain chances.