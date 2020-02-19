Weather-related aches and pains could increase over next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Big changes are coming to Orlando’s weather forecast that could lead to an increase in aches and pains over the next several days.

Research is inconclusive as to how exactly the weather impacts aches and pains, headaches, arthritis and fibromyalgia, but the changes in air pressure from approaching and departing storm systems are believed to have negative effects.

When a storm is approaching, the barometric pressure falls. When the pressure is lower, the fluid around your joints tends to expand, causing pain. When the pressure is higher, the inflammation as a result of that fluid tends to be lower.

Here’s the full aches and pain forecast:

The line on the graph above indicates barometric pressure. The pressure will fall through Friday morning as a strong cold front takes temperatures from the 80s back to the 50s and 60s by Friday afternoon. Aches and pains could increase as the pressure falls Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures

Improvements should come early next week as high pressure builds.