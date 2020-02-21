Prepare for a dangerous weekend at Florida’s East Coast beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the cold front that has drastically dropped temperatures across all of Central Florida, the wind associated with the front is churning up the Atlantic.

It is advised not to enter the ocean through the weekend as the surf and rip current threat will be extremely high. A high surf advisory is in effect through at least Sunday morning. Minor beach erosion will also be possible through the weekend.

High surf

For boaters, a gale warning is in effect through Saturday morning. A gale warning means wind gusts out at sea could top out around 50 mph. Wave heights off the coast of Florida are expected to be in the 12 to 17 foot range.

A small craft advisory will be in effect through at least Sunday morning for the continuation of very dangerous boating conditions. Conditions improve slightly early next work week.