Dangerous weekend at the beaches

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Behind Friday’s cold front, the Atlantic is churned up. It’s not the best beach weather with highs around 60, but if you were going to get in the water, it’s going to be dangerous.

Beach forecast

The surf will be rough this weekend and with a northeast breeze into the coast, the rip current threat will be high.

Small craft advisory

Out at sea, a small craft advisory is in effect through at least Sunday afternoon for strong winds and rough seas. Waves will be running from 5-7 feet to at times up to 8 feet. Conditions gradually improve early next work week.