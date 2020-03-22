Bad for allergies: Pollen count remains high as hottest week of the year arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – The pollen count remains high Sunday and with no widespread rain chances over the next seven days, there seems to be no big relief in sight. Highs Sunday will once again flirt with 90 degrees with more heat building through the week.

Temperatures

With the heating-of-the-day, a weak sea breeze will develop helping to spark the potential for a few showers later Sunday afternoon. Most will be dry Sunday and this will not help Central Florida eat into the rainfall deficit it’s gotten itself into.

Rain

By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures make a run for the mid 90s!