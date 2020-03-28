Record heat: Temperatures soar into mid 90s across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It will turn even hotter across Central Florida Saturday with highs inland jumping into the low-to-mid 90s. Along the coast, temperatures flirt with 90 degrees. Sunshine will dominate the Saturday sky with just a few fair-weather cumulus pooping up during the afternoon. Record high temperatures inland will not only be threatened, but could be shattered later Saturday afternoon.

Best time to get outside

The best time to get outside, while social distancing, will obviously be in the morning and then again in the evening.

The summer-like heat continues Sunday with another day of temperatures nearing records. The weekend and start of next week continues to be dry. The lone shot of rain over the next seven days comes with a cold front Wednesday. Behind the front Thursday and Friday temperatures will turn relatively cooler.