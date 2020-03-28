Severe weather outbreak likely for parts of Upper Midwest

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It could be a dangerous day for the Upper Midwest , specifically from parts of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois to Indiana and Ohio. Along with damaging wind and large hail, the threat for strong, long-track tornadoes exists southwest of Chicago.

Storms

Parts of the region have been highlighted in the moderate risk category by the Storm Prediction Center, the second-highest risk from the center. An upgrade to the rare high risk category is possible later Saturday according to the SPC.

Temperatures range from the 30s and 40s in the northern-tier of the country to the 90s in parts of Florida.

A large temperature difference from the record heat in the South to the chill bringing snow to Minnesota and parts of the west is fueling this threat for severe. By midweek, this same system, albeit much weaker, will bring the chance for rain and cooler temperatures to Central Florida.