Easter Sunday severe weather outbreak likely for parts of Deep South

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It could be a rough Easter Sunday in Dixie Alley as a couple of rounds of severe weather will be possible. Dixie Alley is the region in the South that is prone to violent tornadoes, similar to Tornado Alley in the Plains states.

Dixie Alley is the region of the South that includes Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee prone to violent tornadoes.

The threat exists Sunday from Texas to the panhandle of Florida, with the greatest risk for strong, long-track tornadoes from Louisiana to Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted this area in a “moderate risk” (4/5 on the severe weather scale) for severe weather Sunday. Damaging wind, large hail and flooding are also all threats Sunday.

The storm itself expands from the Gulf of Mexico the U.S/Canada border.

On the northern side of this massive system, heavy snow is likely to fall. Parts of the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains will have a white Easter with up to a foot of snow possible.

Heavy snow is expected to fall on the cold side of a large spring storm that could bring severe weather to the Deep South Sunday.

The storm will move east Monday shifting the severe weather threat to the east coast. A few storms could be strong in Central Florida Monday, but the overall strength of the system will be much weaker by that time.