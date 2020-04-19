Deja Vu: More severe weather expected for Deep South Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It was just last week, Easter Sunday, when tornadoes and severe weather ripped through the heart of the Deep South. One week later, the threat for more tornadoes and severe weather is elevated again.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted many of the same areas that were under the gun last weekend for severe weather in a "Moderate Risk.” That is 4/5 on their severe weather scale. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are once again all threats.

The Easter Sunday outbreak produced nearly 180 tornadoes. The red dots represent tornado reports. The blue dots represent wind damage. Hail reports are marked by green dots.

Easter Sunday severe weather reports. Red=Tornado. Blue=Wind. Green=Hail

Storms will develop in Texas and move east Sunday.

Future Radar

The threat for severe weather moves into Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia later in the day Sunday.

Future Radar

Storms will move into Central Florida Monday from this same system, but it will be much weaker by then.