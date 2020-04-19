Springing back into Summer! Record heat possible Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Most will be dry Sunday, but a few stray showers and a couple of pop-up storms will be around Sunday. Everyone is hot and humid with highs returning to the low 90s. All of Central Florida will be in record territory.

Scattered storms will develop Monday afternoon along a cold front moving through Central Florida.

Better rain and storm chances arrive again Monday afternoon along a cold front. Temperatures don’t drop much behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday, but you’ll notice a drop in humidity.

Because of the drier air and gusty winds associated with the front, there will be an increased fire danger Tuesday. Even with the rain received Saturday, most of Central Florida remains anywhere from 4-7 inches below normal for the year-to-date. Parts of Central Florida continue to be in a severe drought. The next drought update from the USDA comes out Thursday morning. The rain picked up Saturday through Monday will be reflected.

2020 year-to-date rain and departure from normal.

Unsettled weather returns Thursday.