Severe drought worsens across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – To say the rain received across parts of Central Florida Wednesday and Thursday is much need is an understatement.

All of Central Florida had officially been in a drought for the past few weeks, but Thursday’s drought monitor issued by the United States Department of Agriculture revealed worsening drought conditions. Last week less than 2 percent of Florida was in a severe drought.

This week, that expanded to more than 21 percent.

Rain

The latest update takes into account rain received through Tuesday morning and does not reflect the rain that has fallen over the past 24 hours.

This is the first time in Orlando that measurable rain has fallen in consecutive days since late February.

Rainfall through April 15

Orlando, Sanford and Daytona Beach remain more than 7 inches below normal in the rainfall department. Melbourne is nearly 5 inches below normal.

Scattered rain chances will remain through early next week.