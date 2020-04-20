LIVE RADAR: There’s a risk of severe weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a chance of severe weather Monday in Central Florida.

High temperatures will be near 90 degrees, with a 60% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 83. The record highs is 96, set in 1908.

A front will bring a 60% chance of rain, with the risk of severe storms after 2 p.m.

A tornado watch, meaning conditions are favorable for tornadoes, is in effect in the Florida Panhandle and north Florida until 11 a.m., but it does not include any counties in the News 6 viewing area.

“We will see the leading edge of rain ahead of the front by 11 a.m. in Marion and in Flagler counties,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “By 3 p.m., most of the heaviest rain moves right along I-4. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two that could gust up to 50 mph or greater. Frequent lightning and heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding by the afternoon hours.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the upper 80s under sunny skies.

Rain chances return at 40% Thursday.

Highs stay in the mid- to upper 80s from Friday through the weekend, with rain chances at 30-40%.