Another round of severe weather possible Friday, Saturday
Heavy rain, lightning and damaging wind main threats, but tornadoes also possible
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving in from northern Florida will be the focal point for the potential of strong thunderstorms, mainly overnight Thursday into Friday.
Another round of severe weather is possible Saturday.
The line of storms along that cold front will slowly approach Central Florida late Thursday night and start to impact areas along and northwest region of I-4 by daybreak Friday. This line of storms pushes southeast of I-4 before lunch.
A second wave of heavy rain and storms moves in for Friday afternoon.
The main threats with any storm will be torrential rain, lightning and damaging wind. The tornado threat Friday morning is also worth noting.
Storms could enter Marion and Flagler counties as early as 4 a.m.
After the morning round of storms exit Friday, more heavy rain and storms will develop.
Severe weather is still possible with this next round. Through early Saturday morning, one to three inches of rain will be possible in the heavier storms; isolated higher amounts will also be possible.
By Saturday afternoon, yet another wave of storms is expected to develop. Some of these storms could also be severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area in the “Marginal Risk” meaning isolated severe storms are possible.
