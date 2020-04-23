Another round of severe weather possible Friday, Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving in from northern Florida will be the focal point for the potential of strong thunderstorms, mainly overnight Thursday into Friday.

Another round of severe weather is possible Saturday.

A line of storms could arrive as early as 4 a.m. for areas northwest of I-4.

The line of storms along that cold front will slowly approach Central Florida late Thursday night and start to impact areas along and northwest region of I-4 by daybreak Friday. This line of storms pushes southeast of I-4 before lunch.

A second wave of heavy rain and storms moves in for Friday afternoon.

Most will see round one of the storms push out by lunch. More storms and heavy rain develop for the afternoon and evening.

The main threats with any storm will be torrential rain, lightning and damaging wind. The tornado threat Friday morning is also worth noting.

Storms could enter Marion and Flagler counties as early as 4 a.m.

Damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning are the main threats Friday morning. Tornadoes will also be possible.

After the morning round of storms exit Friday, more heavy rain and storms will develop.

Severe weather is still possible with this next round. Through early Saturday morning, one to three inches of rain will be possible in the heavier storms; isolated higher amounts will also be possible.

Expected rain

By Saturday afternoon, yet another wave of storms is expected to develop. Some of these storms could also be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area in the “Marginal Risk” meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

There is a marginal risk for severe storm storms Saturday meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

It is important to have a way to receive watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. The Pinpoint Weather App is a great tool to get these warnings and stay up-to-date to changing weather conditions. You can also submit pictures using the PinIt section of the app. Download it for free!

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android