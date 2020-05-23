Blazing hot across Central Florida again, High rip current threat Memorial Weekend

It has felt and looked a lot like summer over the past few days and that continues Memorial Weekend. While the overall storm coverage looks to be less both Saturday and Sunday, the heat remains cranked up. Highs climb back to the low-to-mid 90s for the weekend.

Rain and storm chances increase Monday into Tuesday with moisture surging in from the Caribbean. Highs fall back into the 80s early next week.

Beach Forecast:

There will be a high rip current risk at Central Florida beaches Memorial Weekend.

Be aware for a high rip current risk at all East Coast Florida beaches Memorial Weekend. The ocean will be a little rough due to an onshore breeze elevating the risk further. Swim near a guard, but it may be best to not go far out in the ocean as red flags will be flying. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index will be extreme this weekend.