Another round of storms to pound parts of Central Florida
Orlando will see high in low 90s
ORLANDO, Fla. – More sea breeze storms will spark up Saturday in Central Florida, putting the historic SpaceX crewed launch in jeopardy.
News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said model data shows big storms moving from west to east during the afternoon. Launch is scheduled for 3:22 p.m., and future radar shows storms over Kennedy Space Center from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Rain chances will be scattered across Central Florida through the afternoon, mainly after 2 o’clock,” Bridges said.
Orlando will reach a high near 91 degrees. The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1945.
With much-needed rain this week, the yearly rain deficit in Orlando has dropped to 6.86 inches.
Tracking the tropics
“We continue to pinpoint the tropics as an area of low pressure tries to organize out in the open Atlantic,” Bridges said.
The system has a 60% chance of development over the next two days. The next named storm will be call Cristobal.
“It will likely stay away from land and only have a couple of days to develop before weakening and then falling apart altogether,” Bridges said.
If it develops, it would be the third name storm of the season before June 1, the official start of hurricane season, something that has never before happened.
