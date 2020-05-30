Live launch updates: SpaceX set to launch NASA astronauts on Crew Dragon

Published: May 30, 2020, 6:01 am Updated: May 30, 2020, 6:54 am

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX will possibly try again Saturday to launch NASA astronauts from Kennedy Space Center becoming the first private company to send humans into orbit and ending a nine year gap in human spaceflight from the U.S.

The first attempt to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley was scrubbed Wednesday due to weather. NASA and SpaceX will try again as soon at 3:22 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this historic day:

What’s happening? Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft on a mission known as Demo-2. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 3:22 p.m. from KSC Launch Complex 39A. After liftoff, Crew Dragon will head to the International Space Station.

Who is onboard? Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are the lone passengers onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. They also happen to be amazing husbands, fathers and all around amazing people. Read their amazing stories here.

Why is this so important? Since the end of the space shuttle program, America has paid Russia to ferry its astronauts to and from the space station. As part of NASA’s commercial crew program, the U.S. space agency selected SpaceX and Boeing to develop spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts. This launch will mark the first of the program with people on board.

Weather updates: As of Saturday morning, the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron is predicting a 50% chance of good liftoff conditions. However, that does not include recovery conditions in case of a launch abort. SpaceX, NASA and Space Force weather officials will be monitoring both liftoff and recovery conditions to make the decision of “go” or “no go” closer to the launch window. Click here to read about what happens if the astronauts need to make an emergency abort.

What if there is another scrub? SpaceX has two other opportunities to launch Crew Dragon to the ISS this week, on Sunday at 3 p.m. and again on June 2.

🚀 Demo-2 launch day updates 👨‍🚀

6:55 a.m. Countdown to history

SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Elon Musk’s company came within minutes Wednesday of launching NASA astronauts for the first time in nearly a decade from the U.S., before lightning interfered.

Managers considered bumping the next launch attempt from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of a slightly better forecast at Kennedy Space Center, but NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that no decision was made Friday.

Bridenstine says the safety of astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken is the top priority -- no matter how many times it takes to launch them to the International Space Station.

Checkout the countdown clock below.

6:40 a.m. Another scrub due to weather?

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges says computer models show storms over Kennedy Space Center at launch time.

NASA will make a determination later in the morning whether to proceed with a second launch attempt.

SCRUB again? Looks like it! Here’s the bullseye right over @NASAKennedy at 3:22 PM! pic.twitter.com/PUEGL0ywcl — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 30, 2020

6:20 a.m. Massive crowds expected

News 6 reporter Mark Lehman says crowds on Saturday are expected to be larger than they were for Wednesday’s launch attempt.

Titusville police says the A. Max Brewer Bridge will be open to pedestrians during liftoff, despite social distancing concerns.

The photo below shows how crowded the bridge was on Wednesday.

LAUNCH DAY TAKE 2: Crowds even larger than this are expected to flood the space coast today for this afternoon’s launch. Titusville Police day they’re keeping the bridge open for pedestrians only during liftoff, despite social distancing concerns. https://t.co/99pW7PiNAu pic.twitter.com/ol5h2vRV0t — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 30, 2020

6 a.m. Launch day: Take 2?

SpaceX and NASA are determining to try again Saturday to launch astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley after the first attempt was scrubbed Wednesday, however, once again the weather could prove problematic.

NASA Administrator said the decision to proceed with the countdown would be made Saturday morning after another review of the weather conditions. It’s unclear what time that would happen. The 45th Weather Squadron releases weather balloons hourly on the day of a launch to forecast conditions. It’s an interesting and complicated process.

Once that decision happens, we’ll let you know.

There are two other opportunities in the coming days to launch, again on Sunday at 3 p.m. and on Tuesday.

Want to know what the astronauts have been up to since their launch was delayed? Their fellow astronauts filled us in Friday.

