Timeline: Here’s what NASA astronauts are doing on launch day

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – After the first try was scrubbed due to weather, SpaceX will again attempt to launch two NASA astronauts on its Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday from Kennedy Space Center.

Before launch and the 19-hour journey to the International Space Station once in orbit, NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have a long day of getting ready for their spaceflight.

Here’s a timeline of what the astronauts will be doing on launch day:

8 a.m. The morning of the launch the astronauts get up around 8 a.m. and have breakfast. For the first a launch attempt, Hurley said he had steak and eggs. According to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana the astronauts can request anything they want on launch day.

11:07 a.m. Behnken and Hurley get a final weather update.

11:17 a.m. The astronauts are handed off from NASA to SpaceX team.

11:21 a.m. SpaceX teams help astronauts put on their spacesuits.

12 p.m. The astronauts walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building where they will get to say goodbye to their families. Hurley is married to Karen Nyberg, a veteran astronaut herself. The two have a 10-year-old son named Jack. Behnken is married to astronaut Megan McArthur. They have a 6-year-old son Theodore, whom they call Theo.

12:07 p.m. The crew gets in Teslas and head to the launch pad. The astronauts made a play list for their 3-mile ride to Launch Complex 39A. Check it out here.

12:27 p.m. The astronauts arrive at the launch pad and take the elevator up to the White Room.

12:47 p.m. Behnken and Hurley are buckled into their custom made seats in the Crew Dragon.

1:27 p.m. The Crew Dragon hatch closes.

2:36 p.m. At this point, SpaceX, NASA will decided to load fuel on the rocket which depends on health of rocket and weather.

2:39 p.m. The crew access arm (walkway) retracts from Crew Dragon.

2:44 p.m. The Crew Dragon launch escape system is armed, this would send the capsule away if there is a problem at any point prior to launch.

2:47 p.m. Falcon 9 fuel loading begins.

3:22 p.m. Falcon 9 launches

3:34 p.m. Crew Dragon separates from rocket second stage heads into orbit.

4:55 p.m. At this point in the spaceflight, Astronaut Doug Hurley takes manual control of the Crew Dragon for a manual flight test.

Sunday 10:29 a.m. Crew Dragon automatically docks at the International Space Station.

12:45 p.m. The hatch opens to the International Space Station.

