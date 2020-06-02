All eyes on tropics as Tropical Depression Three expected to strengthen in Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. – On the second day of the 2020 hurricane season, weather experts are keeping tabs on Tropical Depression Three.

Early Tuesday, the system, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, was moving west at 5 mph in the Bay of Campeche.

“It will spin and not make much movement over the next several days, but it will likely become a tropical storm and get the name Cristobal,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “By the end of Saturday, it tries to make a move into the Northern Bay of Campeche on its way in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Once in the Gulf, computer models currently show it moving north or northwest, toward Louisiana or Texas.

“It’s just too early to tell what exactly will happen with this system," Bridges said.

Tropical Depression #Three Advisory 3: Depression Drifting Westward Over the Bay of Campeche. Life-Threatening Heavy Rainfall and Flooding to Continue Over Portions of Mexico and Central America. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 2, 2020

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances will be lower Tuesday as dry air builds in behind a front.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain and a high of 86 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1924.

Wednesday’s high will also be in the mid-80s, but rain chances jump to 60%.

The chance of rain increases to 80% Thursday and Friday.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 6.27 inches.