Flooding possible in Marion County with isolated storms across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot of Central Florida will be dry Saturday, but a few storms are expected to develop later in the day. Any morning showers will fade quickly.

While storms Saturday afternoon will be isolated in nature, the rain will be heavy in any storm that gets going.

Parts of Marion County received up to 3 inches of rain Friday night and as a result, Marion County is under a Flash Flood Watch until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Any storm that travels over these areas could create rapid rises along creeks and streams. Never drive through flooded roadways.

Future radar for Saturday.

Beach Forecast:

Other than a stray storm at the beach, the weather is looking great.

The rip current threat is low, but always make sure to pay attention when in the water. The UV index is extreme again Saturday.

Tropical Update:

No development expected over next 5 days.

Every weekend in hurricane season, look here for the latest on the tropics.

After a fast start to the Atlantic season, things look to quiet down through the middle of June. No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.