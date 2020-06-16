Rain, rain stays away: Sunshine dominates in Central Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be very low over the next couple of days in Central Florida as dry air builds in with the north wind.

Expect a 10% chance for one or two sprinkles as the east coast sea breeze pushes in Tuesday, bringing a couple of clouds, although sunshine will abound.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees. The average high is on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1921.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast is similar, but rain chances increase to 40-60% from Thursday through Sunday.

“Most of the rain for the end of the week will be associated with the sea breezes as the east and west coast sea breezes come together,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.