Feels-like temperatures to reach 105 before afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halfway through the workweek and Wednesday will continue the hot day into a stormy afternoon trend Central Florida has been experiencing over the last few days.

News 6 is pinpointing the latest on Tropical Storm Dolly. However, Florida won’t say “hello, Dolly” but rather “goodbye, Dolly” as she moves farther away from the U.S. with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph off the coast of Nova Scotia by a few hundred miles.

Nothing else is stirring in the tropics as of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday in Central Florida, it’s all about the heat before a few storms roll in late in the afternoon. There is a chance for some thunder and lightning as well as heavy rain with the east and west coast sea breeze is firing up mainly after 5 p.m.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain late in the afternoon that will linger into the early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for today and into the end of the week as well as the weekend and next week.

Drink lots of water, it will feel like the triple digits Wednesday. At times, it will feel as hot as 105 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday, rain coverage drops to 30% and jumps back to 40% for Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, in Orlando, there was a high temperature of 93 degrees. That was only 1-degree shy of the forecast high.

The average high is 91 degrees. Tuesday’s record high was 99° set in 1924.

On June 24, the record high is 100 degrees set in 1944.

Tuesday saw 1/100 of an inch of rain now the deficit is only 1.49 inches for the year. Central Florida actually has a surplus since the beginning of June with 4.56 inches of rain.