Any relief in sight? Dust related allergies, heat remain high

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you allergies and sinuses are acting up, the dust from Sahara Desert that has been in our sky is likely to blame. While the air quality isn’t the greatest, most should be fine unless you fall in the sensitive group category. Those in this category should continue to limit their time outside Sunday. Highs Sunday will again climb into the mid-to-upper 90s under a few clouds and hazy sunshine.

Records will be threatened inland Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Record high temperatures are once again possible, especially inland.

Most will remain dry again Sunday with a just a couple of storms developing later in the day. Any storm that gets going, however will pack a punch with strong winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning.

The dust will start to thin out by Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The lower concentration of dust should help allergies improve by the middle of the week.

Relief is in sight for those being impacted by the lower air quality. The dust starts to thin out Monday into Tuesday which should help to lower allergy symptoms. By Wednesday most of the dust will be out of our skies.

Beach forecast:

It will feel like the lower 100s at the beach under hazy sunshine. Most of the day will be dry, but a storm is possible late in the day. That chance is very low. The rip current risk remains in the moderate category so make sure to pay close attention and swim near a guard.

Tropical Update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.

There is some good news! While there continue to be a few tropical waves in the Southern Atlantic, the atmosphere across much of the Atlantic Basin continues to be volatile. No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next 5 days.