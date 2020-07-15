See Comet NEOWISE! Now visible in the evenings through the middle of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re not an early riser and want to get a glimpse of the rare Comet NEOWISE, you are in luck!

While the comet won’t appear as vibrant as it does in the photo, it is the brightest comet the Northern Hemisphere has seen in more than ten years.

Cameras help to enhance the brightness of the celestial object. NEOWISE is visible to the naked eye, but you may want to have a pair of binoculars on hand to help initially locate the comet.

For the remainder of July, Comet NEOWISE will rise higher in the northwestern sky. It will start out very low on the horizon, but through the third week of July, it will be getting higher.

Comet NEOWISE will get higher in the evening sky through the rest of July. Look below the Big Dipper to spot the comet. Binoculars will help find NEOWISE

NEOWISE will be setting on the horizon the later it gets into the night, so the best time to see it will be right after sunset. It will hang out in our sky longer, however as we get deeper into July. You will have until about 10 p.m. over the next couple of nights to see the comet before it sinks below the horizon. By the end of July, NEOWISE will still be slightly above the horizon by midnight.

How to see NEOWISE: