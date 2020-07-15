89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Weather

See Comet NEOWISE! Now visible in the evenings through the middle of July

Visible with the Naked Eye, but binoculars will help

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Comet, NEOWISE, Florida, Astronomy, Weather News
Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP)
Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP) (Conrad Earnest)

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re not an early riser and want to get a glimpse of the rare Comet NEOWISE, you are in luck!

While the comet won’t appear as vibrant as it does in the photo, it is the brightest comet the Northern Hemisphere has seen in more than ten years.

Cameras help to enhance the brightness of the celestial object. NEOWISE is visible to the naked eye, but you may want to have a pair of binoculars on hand to help initially locate the comet.

For the remainder of July, Comet NEOWISE will rise higher in the northwestern sky. It will start out very low on the horizon, but through the third week of July, it will be getting higher.

Comet NEOWISE will get higher in the evening sky through the rest of July. Look below the Big Dipper to spot the comet. Binoculars will help find NEOWISE
Comet NEOWISE will get higher in the evening sky through the rest of July. Look below the Big Dipper to spot the comet. Binoculars will help find NEOWISE

NEOWISE will be setting on the horizon the later it gets into the night, so the best time to see it will be right after sunset. It will hang out in our sky longer, however as we get deeper into July. You will have until about 10 p.m. over the next couple of nights to see the comet before it sinks below the horizon. By the end of July, NEOWISE will still be slightly above the horizon by midnight.

How to see NEOWISE:

  • Look northwest after sunset
  • Find the Big Dipper
  • NEOWISE will be faint on the horizon below the Big Dipper
  • Binoculars will help you find NEOWISE
  • The darker the skies the better!

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: