Who turned the heat up? Earth sees record high temps in June

The first month of summer usually starts with a bang here in Central Florida, normally packed with heat, humidity and afternoon storms.

Although Central Florida saw slightly above normal temperatures for June, it was a much more extreme across the globe!

Record high temperatures for the Earth made June 2020 to the third hottest June on record, tying it with 2015.

According the NOAA.gov, the average global temperature in June was 1.66 degrees above the 20th century average of 59.9 degrees. This record-breaking year tied with 2015 within the 141-year record.

Last month was also the 44th consecutive June and the 426th consecutive month with temperatures above average globally.

To give you an idea of the timeline, nine of the top ten warmest Junes have occurred since the last decade!

When it comes to our yearly record so far, year to date the Earth is about 1.93 degrees above the 20th-century average. As of now, this value puts 2020 in a very close second. This year is running about 0.09 degrees behind the official record set in 2016.

This warmer world is also causing records in the Arctic Sea. The average ice coverage for June is ranked as the third smallest on record, with about 10 percent below the 1981-2010 average.

Here in Central Florida, although June didn’t break the top ten for hottest Junes, we are certainly on track to one of the hottest years on record.

Below are Central Florida locations that landed in the top ten spots for warmest year on record: