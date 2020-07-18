Rain chances lower for the weekend across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak disturbance will focus most of the moisture toward South Florida, keeping a lot of Central Florida on the drier side for the weekend. Rain and storm chances aren’t zero, but a few scattered showers and storms will move through during the first half of the day. Most of what develops will be short-lived and relatively on the lighter side. These look to develop on the earlier side of the day, leaving Saturday evening mainly dry.

Other than a few stray showers Sunday, most of Central Florida will be dry.

Highs over the weekend hover around 90 degrees. The average high temperature for the middle of July is in the low 90s.

Beach forecast:

Low chance of rip currents at the beach Friday.

A few showers, rumble of thunder will be possible with a breeze off of the Atlantic, but it will be a pretty good beach weekend. Highs top out in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update:

No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days. There are several tropical waves in the Atlantic, none of which have a great shot at developing. One of those waves currently near the Bahamas could develop into something once it enters the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. For a more in-depth look at the tropics click here.