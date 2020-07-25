Tropical Storm Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020

Tropical Storm Hanna has officially become 2020′s first hurricane.

Hurricane #Hanna Advisory 10A: Noaa Hurricane Hunters and Doppler Weather Radars Find Hanna Has Become the First Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020

Hanna has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west at 9 mph.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Sargent Texas, a hurricane warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Mesquite Bay, and a Tropical storm Warning is in effect for the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay and Mesquite Bay to San Luis Pass

The system became a tropical storm Thursday night, making it the earliest eighth named storm on record, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Fun fact: Remember just yesterday Gonzalo became the earliest G storm on record? Gert of '05 developed on July 24. With Hanna developing on July 23, it also beat out the previous G storm record holder. Insane... pic.twitter.com/ymwm2Nc2cb — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 24, 2020

Hanna is expected to make landfall later Saturday.