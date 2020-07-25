81ºF

Tropical Storm Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020

Hanna has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Are you ready for a hurricane? Read through this checklist compiled by CNN to make sure you're ready before a storm hits your neighborhood.
Tropical Storm Hanna has officially become 2020′s first hurricane.

Hanna has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west at 9 mph.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Sargent Texas, a hurricane warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Mesquite Bay, and a Tropical storm Warning is in effect for the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay and Mesquite Bay to San Luis Pass

The system became a tropical storm Thursday night, making it the earliest eighth named storm on record, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Hanna is expected to make landfall later Saturday.

