UPDATES: Isaias expected to regain strength overnight as storm moves closer to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – 2:12 a.m. Isaias slightly slows down

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center, issued around 2 a.m. Sunday, showed Isaias about 70 miles east southeast of Fort Lauderdale and about 90 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, moving only a few miles closer to South Florida since the agency’s last advisory. The storm was packing 70 mph winds maintaining its tropical storm status. Isaias slowed down slightly, moving northwest at 8 mph, forecasters said.

1:36 a.m. Florida’s east coast starts to see first rain bands from Isaias

Officials are watching the approaching storm with a wary eye because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the coronavirus in areas where cases are surging. Isaias was still a tropical storm as of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. advisory but is expected to regain hurricane strength as it tracks closer to Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians would start seeing impacts overnight, and warned residents to take the storm seriously. Isaias is expected to travel along the state’s east coast throughout Sunday and then track up or just off the Eastern seaboard early in the week.

11 p.m. Isaias continues slow churn toward Florida

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center, issued around 11 p.m. Saturday, showed Isaias about 80 miles east southeast of Fort Lauderdale and about 105 miles southeast of West Palm Beach. The storm was packing 70 mph winds and was moving northwest at 9 mph, forecasters said.

News 6 meteorologists break down the 11 p.m. advisory

10:15 p.m. What to expect as storm nears Florida

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos takes a county-by-county look at what Central Florida can expect to see as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the state.

