Feeling like 105 across Central Florida, lower storm chances Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will remain elevated, especially west of Orlando Saturday. Chances to see rain Saturday aren’t zero west of Orlando, but they will be lower as the West Coast sea breeze develops and weakens as it moves inland. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s with feels like temperatures of around 105 degrees.

Slightly higher storm chances return Sunday and especially Monday.

Beach forecast:

Moderate threat for rip currents Saturday

It will be mainly dry at the beach Saturday, with a moderate risk for rip currents. Air temperatures climb to around 90 degrees with a developing east wind.

Tropical update:

Low chance for development in the tropics

There is one area being monitored in the Atlantic, but it has a very low chance to develop. Dust, shear and dry air currently dominate the Atlantic and the tropics as a whole should be quiet for at least the next week before roaring back to life by the third week of August.