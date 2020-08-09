Near-record heat sizzles Central Florida Sunday

Orlando, Fla. – This heat is a staple in August in Florida, of course, but Sunday we’ll be within a few degrees of breaking records. The best shot to flirt with record heat will be inland. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 105-110 degrees.

Feels like temperatures Sunday

The coverage of storms will stay about the same as Saturday, but areas that have the potential to see storms will expand a little closer to coast by Sunday evening. A few storms could again pack a punch with torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Tropical update:

There is a low chance for a new tropical wave to develop over the next five days.

This new tropical wave that emerged off of Africa Saturday has a low chance for development according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s something to watch, but there is a lot working against it for future development. The Atlantic remains hostile with a lot of dry air around which makes it more difficult for storms to materialize.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

he best chance to miss a bigger storm will be in Brevard, but a few coastal showers could sneak onshore with a southeasterly breeze. Most of the day will be dry along the Flagler and Volusia coast, but a few storms could sneak in from the west later in the day. Highs will be around 90 degrees. The rip current threat is moderate.