ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be hot and stormy on Election Day in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 94 Tuesday, with a 60% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1916.

“Storms will start to strike after 2 p.m.,” Bridges said. “There’s a 70% coverage of rain the rest of the week.”

Highs will stay in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit stands at 1.90 inches.