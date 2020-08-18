PHOTOS: Powerful storms damage homes, topple trees in Volusia County

DeLAND, Fla. – Powerful storms ripped through parts of Volusia County on Tuesday, causing flooding, downed power lines and other reports of “significant storm damage” throughout the area, according to sheriff’s office officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Significant storm damage, Pine St, DeLand,” along with several photos, one of which shows a house with a collapsed roof. Another photo showed downed power lines and trees.

[SKY 6: Severe weather causes ‘significant damage’ in DeLand]

Significant storm damage, Pine St, DeLand pic.twitter.com/hj1NE7PvjM — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020

Sky 6 flew over Pine Street and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon after a tornado warning expired in DeLand at 4:15 p.m. and found additional reports of damage.

After the storm, deputies were going door to door checking on residents.

We are going door to door checking on people. For news media: Staging area for storm coverage is the parking lot just south of Save a Lot at Plymouth and Woodland, DeLand pic.twitter.com/mQwyUovj9K — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020

Sheriff’s Office officials were also working to reunite people with family members after the severe weather, according to a tweet.

Coordinating with @DeLandPD and @CityofDeLand Fire on our ongoing storm recovery/response. This is inside our Mobile Command Post. pic.twitter.com/mmYN2jGzcW — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020

DeLand city officials also tweeted video Tuesday afternoon showing several downed trees blocking a roadway in north DeLand.

Damage is contained mostly to north DeLand. Please avoid so our crews can work. pic.twitter.com/6eWWMBYcX4 — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020

The city of DeLand also tweeted video of street flooding.

“Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue,” the city tweeted.

Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue. pic.twitter.com/4JQi8k5TSg — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020

City officials said in a tweet, “People traveling home from work need to avoid North DeLand. Multiple trees and power lines down. Photos taken in North Orange/North Adelle area.”

People traveling home from work need to avoid North DeLand. Multiple trees and power lines down. Photos taken in North Orange/North Adelle area. pic.twitter.com/3otyIaBHHd — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020

A News 6 viewer tweeted video that showed strong winds and heavy rain while the storms moved through Port Orange.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges tweeted a map that showed strong winds were detected in areas of Volusia County where significant damage was reported after the storm.

Strong couplet (red close to green) where more significant damage is being reported on Plymouth Ave. and Woodland Blvd. Green is wind going toward the radar...red is away indicating rotation. Hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/dsKzFOqEhb — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) August 18, 2020

There’s no immediate word if anyone was injured.

The National Weather Service will have to evaluate the damage before confirming whether a tornado touched down in the area.