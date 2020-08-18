77ºF

PHOTOS: Powerful storms damage homes, topple trees in Volusia County

Tornado warning expires in DeLand

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

DeLAND, Fla. – Powerful storms ripped through parts of Volusia County on Tuesday, causing flooding, downed power lines and other reports of “significant storm damage” throughout the area, according to sheriff’s office officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Significant storm damage, Pine St, DeLand,” along with several photos, one of which shows a house with a collapsed roof. Another photo showed downed power lines and trees.

[SKY 6: Severe weather causes ‘significant damage’ in DeLand]

Sky 6 flew over Pine Street and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon after a tornado warning expired in DeLand at 4:15 p.m. and found additional reports of damage.

After the storm, deputies were going door to door checking on residents.

Sheriff’s Office officials were also working to reunite people with family members after the severe weather, according to a tweet.

DeLand city officials also tweeted video Tuesday afternoon showing several downed trees blocking a roadway in north DeLand.

The city of DeLand also tweeted video of street flooding.

“Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue,” the city tweeted.

City officials said in a tweet, “People traveling home from work need to avoid North DeLand. Multiple trees and power lines down. Photos taken in North Orange/North Adelle area.”

A News 6 viewer tweeted video that showed strong winds and heavy rain while the storms moved through Port Orange.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges tweeted a map that showed strong winds were detected in areas of Volusia County where significant damage was reported after the storm.

There’s no immediate word if anyone was injured.

The National Weather Service will have to evaluate the damage before confirming whether a tornado touched down in the area.

