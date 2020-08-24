Here’s how Laura, Marco will affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical storms Laura and Marco will remain far away from Central Florida, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have any impacts here.

“We expect to see issues at our beaches with elevated rip currents, even though the systems will end up all the way into the Gulf of Mexico,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Both storms are on projected paths toward Louisiana, with landfall expected this week.

In the Orlando area, the big story will be the heat. Highs will reach 94 Monday, with a heat index up to 110 degrees and a 40% coverage of rain. The record high in Orlando on this date is 99, set in 1915.

Rain chances stay at 40% Tuesday and for Wednesday before creeping up to 50% for the rest of the week.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.64 inches.